July 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested For Causing Fatal Road Accident

Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested For Causing Fatal Road Accident

Kusal Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura

PTI 05 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested For Causing Fatal Road Accident
Kusal Mendis
File Photo
Sri Lanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Arrested For Causing Fatal Road Accident
outlookindia.com
2020-07-05T10:18:58+0530

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said. (More Cricket News)

Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.

He is to be produced before a magistrate later today, police said.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Next Story >>

F1 2020: Starting Grid And Race Preview For Austrian Grand Prix

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Cricket Sri Lanka national cricket team Accidents Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos