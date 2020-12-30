December 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sreesanth In Kerala Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Sreesanth In Kerala Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Sreesanth was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL

PTI 30 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sreesanth In Kerala Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
S Sreesanth
File Photo
Sreesanth In Kerala Team For Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
outlookindia.com
2020-12-30T15:59:31+05:30

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T/20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing. (More Cricket News)

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

This would be his first domestic event after his seven yeas ban ended in September this year.

Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month.

But the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T/20 Tournament.

Sachin Baby is his deputy.

Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the other players are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M.

While Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S also found a place in the team, the KCA included four new faces---Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun P K and Rojith KG in the team.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL Live Streaming, Hyderabad FC Vs FC Goa: When And Where To Watch Match 43 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shanthakumaran Sreesanth Cricket Cricket - Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Cricket Cricket - Match & Spot Fixing Cricket - IPL Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos