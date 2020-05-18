Sports Ministry Gives Green Light For Resumption Of Training Under MHA Guidelines

The Sports Ministry on Monday gave its go ahead to the resumption of training in its complexes and stadia after the government permitted them to reopen in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.
"I'm happy to inform sportspersons and all concerned that sports activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the States in which they are situated," Rijiju tweeted.
"However, use of gyms and swimming pools are still prohibited," he added.
India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases so far with over 3000 deaths.
In the guidelines for the fourth lockdown, sport continued to be listed alongside the functions, gatherings and large congregations which were not allowed.
The only big-ticket event that was to happen in India at this time was the Indian Premier League, which was postponed indefinitely in April due to the health crisis.
The lockdown originally came into effect in mid-March and the Tokyo Olympics-bound elite athletes, who are based at SAI complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding resumption of training for the past couple of weeks.
The Olympics has been postponed to 2021 owing to the deadly pandemic.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'One Nation One Ration Card Not A Solution To Hunger Crisis': Social Activist Nikhil Dey
Shahid Afridi Buys Mushfiqur Rahim's Cricket Bat To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief Work In Bangladesh
ICC Board Members May Discuss Shifting T20 World Cup To 2022