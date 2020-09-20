Southampton Vs Tottenham: Sensational Son Heung-min Scores Four Goals In Rout - WATCH

In a sensational display, South Korean star Son Heung-min scored four goals as Tottenham Hotspur routed Southampton 5-2 in their Premier League match at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday. (More Football News)

After Danny Ings scored the opener for the hosts in the 32nd minute, Son equalised for Spurs with a brilliant strike in the first-half injury time. Watch it here:

Goal Tottenham Hotspur! Son scores a fantastic goal to equalize #SOUTOT

pic.twitter.com/9xZlKCkZGS — FTTV World (@FTTV10) September 20, 2020

He then added goals in the 47th, 64th and 73rd minutes to give a 4-1 lead.

GOAL Tottenham Hotspur! Beautiful pass from Kane, Beautiful finish by Son to complete his hattrick #SOUTOT

pic.twitter.com/ezurIXiV9V — FTTV World (@FTTV10) September 20, 2020

His strike partner Harry Kane, who supplied all four goals, finally got his own in the 82nd minute.

Ings reduced the gap by converting from the spot for his second in the 90th minute.

Interestingly, Jose Mourinho's side had only nine attempts with six on target, while the Saints had 14 attempts with seven on target.

Spurs lost their opener against Everton 0-1 at home last Sunday. Southampton also lost their first game, by a similar goal difference, at Crystal Palace.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine