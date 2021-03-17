March 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  South Africa-bound Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19

South Africa-bound Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19

The 34 remaining players will assemble in Lahore on Thursday and training camp begins from Friday until the team departs for South Africa on March 26.

Associated Press (AP) 17 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
South Africa-bound Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19
A positive result came after PCB conducted virus tests on players picked for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.
File Photo
South Africa-bound Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T21:41:11+05:30

One player selected for the cricket tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The PCB conducted virus tests on players picked for the tours and said “all squad members have tested negative, except for one player.”

The 34 remaining players will assemble in Lahore on Thursday and training camp begins from Friday until the team departs for South Africa on March 26.

The cricket board didn't reveal the identity of the player who tested positive but said he will undergo another test on Thursday. If his test returns negative, the player will travel to Lahore and remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.

Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20s in South Africa, followed by three T20s and two test matches in Zimbabwe.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Federation Cup: Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Toor Give India Reason To Cheer

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Islamabad PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team Cricket South Africa South Africa national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos