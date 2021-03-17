South Africa-bound Pakistan Cricketer Tests Positive For COVID-19

One player selected for the cricket tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday. (More Cricket News)



The PCB conducted virus tests on players picked for the tours and said “all squad members have tested negative, except for one player.”



The 34 remaining players will assemble in Lahore on Thursday and training camp begins from Friday until the team departs for South Africa on March 26.



The cricket board didn't reveal the identity of the player who tested positive but said he will undergo another test on Thursday. If his test returns negative, the player will travel to Lahore and remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.



Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20s in South Africa, followed by three T20s and two test matches in Zimbabwe.

