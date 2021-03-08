Sourav Ganguly Reveals His Future Plans, Says 'Will See What Opportunities Come In The Way'

Will Sourav Ganguly take the political plunge? This is one of the biggest talking points ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. It's even reported that the 'Prince of Calcutta' was approached by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and speculations are rife that the former India captain will enter politics eventually. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly, who was once seen as BJP's chief ministerial candidate in West Bengal, denied the rumours of joining politics, but said that he "will see what opportunities come in the way, and "will take from there."

It's a fact that both BJP and TMC are on an overdrive to recruit celebrities ahead of the eight-phase West Bengal elections in March-April. And Ganguly remains possibly the biggest prize for any party.

“I am fortunate to get that much attention. I don’t seek for it. I just go about my job. I just lead a normal life in this city [Kolkata], I meet people, I talk to them, spend time with them. That’s my nature. That’s the way I am," the BCCI president said in an interview with India Today.

Last week, senior CPI(M) leader Asok Bhattacharya claimed that Ganguly had called him over the phone and rubbished all the talks around the possibility of joining the BJP as baseless.

"Sourav called today afternoon. He said everything being written about him is wrong. He is not into politics. He also inquired about Siliguri and asked me why I was not seen on the dais at the Brigade parade ground rally. I said I was on the ground. He also wished me in advance. I told him we will meet when I visit Kolkata," Bhattacharya wrote on Facebook.

Incidentally, Ganguly also shares a good rapport with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She had an active role behind Ganguly's elevation as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after the death of renowned cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya.

