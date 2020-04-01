April 03, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sourav Ganguly At Belur Math After 25 Years: BCCI President Donates 2000kg Rice To Ramkrishna Mission

Sourav Ganguly At Belur Math After 25 Years: BCCI President Donates 2000kg Rice To Ramkrishna Mission

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice to the needy

PTI 01 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Sourav Ganguly At Belur Math After 25 Years: BCCI President Donates 2000kg Rice To Ramkrishna Mission
Sourav Ganguly at Belur Math
Courtesy: Twitter (@SGanguly99)
Sourav Ganguly At Belur Math After 25 Years: BCCI President Donates 2000kg Rice To Ramkrishna Mission
outlookindia.com
2020-04-01T17:40:43+0530

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2000 kilograms of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission, in his bid to help the needy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

"Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy," Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account.

Clad in a white T-shirt, the former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice for the sufferers of COVID-19, which has left the world in disarray.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 50 lives till now, while close to 1700 positive cases have been reported so far from across the country.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Lockdown: India All-Rounder Hardik Pandya Has One Important Message - READ

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sourav Ganguly Cricket - BCCI Cricket Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos