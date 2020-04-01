The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday donated 2000 kilograms of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission, in his bid to help the needy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

"Visited Belur Math after 25 years, handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy," Ganguly wrote on his Twitter account.

Visited belur math after 25 years .. handed over 2000kgs of rice for the needy pic.twitter.com/FcIqHcWMh7 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 1, 2020

Clad in a white T-shirt, the former India captain was seen wearing a black mask and taking a tour of the Ramkrishna Mission headquarters with the monks in a golf cart.

Ganguly had earlier announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh worth rice for the sufferers of COVID-19, which has left the world in disarray.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 50 lives till now, while close to 1700 positive cases have been reported so far from across the country.