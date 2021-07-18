SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Completes 6000 ODI Runs And Other Statistical Highlights

India's white-ball captain for Sri Lanka tour, Shikhar Dhawan completed 6,000 ODI runs during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Highlights |News

Dhawan, who remained unbeaten on 86 off 95 balls, became the 10th Indian to achieve the feat.



Dhawan completed the landmark while his team was chasing a target of 263 at the R Premdasa Stadium.



For India, the others who have crossed 6000 runs in ODIs are the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), current skipper Virat Kohli (12169 runs), former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (11221 runs).



The others in the list are Rahul Dravid (10768 runs), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10599 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (9378 runs), Rohit Sharma (9205 runs), Yuvraj Singh (8609 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7995 runs).



Dhawan, who has also scored his 33rd ODI fifty, achieved the feat in his 143rd ODI.

Here are other statistical highlights from the Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI:

* Sri Lanka recorded their highest score without a fifty by scoring 262 for nine in 50 overs in

the first match of the series against India at Colombo on Sunday (July 18).

* Chamika Karunaratne who made an unbeaten 43 off 35 balls with a four and two sixes was the top scorer in Sri Lankan innings.

* Sri Lanka’s previous highest total in one day internationals was 253 in 49.2 overs against Pakistan at Jaipur on October 17,2006. Sanath Jayasuriya’s 48 was the highest score in Sri Lankan innings.

* Shikhar Dhawan became the 10th Indian and 63rd batsman overall to complete 6000 runs in one day internationals.

* By reaching this landmark in the 140th innings of the 143rd match, the left hand opening batsman is the fourth fastest to 6000 runs in one day internationals

*Shikhar Dhawan became the 25th player to lead India in one day internationals. He led India

for the first time after playing 142 one day internationals.

* Dasun Shanaka also led Sri Lanka for the first time and became the 25th player to captain

Sri Lanka in one dayers. He led Sri Lanka after playing 28 one day internationals..

* Both teams handed debuts to aggressive middle-order batters. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav play one day internationals for India for the first time, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa makes his one day internationals debut for Sri Lanka.

*India made 57 runs without loss in the five overs which was their highest after five overs. The previous highest was 53 for no loss against Australia at Sydney on November 27, 2020.

* India’s 50 runs came on the first ball of fifth over against Australia while against Sri Lanka, fifty was completed on the fifth ball of fifth over.

** Ishan Kishan became the 16th Indian to score a fifty on debut in one day internationals. He made 59 runs off 42 balls with eig fours and two sixes. The left hand batsman made his debut on his 23rd birthday and smashed a six off very first ball in one day international cricket.

SRI LANKA’S HIGHEST TOTALS WITH OUT A FIFTY IN ONE DAYERS:

Score Opponent Venue Date Highest score

262-9 India Colombo 18-07-2021 43* Chamika Karunaratne

253 Pakistan Jaipur 17-10- 2006 48 Sanath Jayasuriya

251-8 Pakistan Tangier 14-08- 2002 42 Marvan Atapattu

232-9 Pakistan Dambulla 30-07- 2009 43 Angelo Mathews

230-6 Australia Melbourne, 19-01- 1985, 48 Roy Dias

FASTEST TO 6000 RUNS IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS:

Batsman M I Time

Hashim Amla (South Africa) 126 123 7 years & 230 days

Virat Kohli (India) 144 136 6 years & 83 days

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 146 139 8 years & 323 days

Shikhar Dhawan (India) 143 140 10 years & 270 days

Viv Richards (West Indies) 156 141 13 years & 214 days

Joe Root (England) 150 141 8 years & 169 days (with Inputs from S.Pervez Qaiser)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine