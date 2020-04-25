'Shopkeepers Have Blown Delhi Government's Claims': Gautam Gambhir Attacks CM Arvind Kejriwal

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday trained his guns on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday over a letter written by a fair price shop owner.

The shopkeeper claimed the inability to run his shop in the absence of coronavirus testing facilities or financial aid in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the letter and photo of a shuttered down ration shop, Gambhir wrote: "How much will you play with people's lives @ArvindKejriwal? Ration shopkeepers have blown the Delhi government's claims. Neither PPE Kits, nor tests and no treatment -- they have been fighting an unarmed battle for the past 1 month. Have they elected this government only for compensation that will be handed out after death? Shameful!"

The letter tweeted by the BJP leader reads the concerned shop owner complain about

Alleging indifference towards fair price shop owner by the Delhi government, the writer of the letter claimed that a shop assistant in Delhi's Model Town area has been left to fend for himself after contracting COVID-19 on April 20.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that more than 1 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks are being manufactured every day in the country.

The ministry also revealed that the production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers.

The Health Ministry in a high-level meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 said that domestic manufactures, which were identified earlier, have already started the production of PPE kits, face masks etc., and adequate quantity of the same is available now.

"As on date, more than 1 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured every day in the country. There are at present 104 domestic manufactures of PPE kits while three manufacturers are making N95 masks in the country. In addition, production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the death rate from coronavirus is around 3.1 per cent while the recovery rate is more than 20 per cent, which is comparatively better than most other countries and this could be construed as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy.