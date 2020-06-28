Dani Ceballos scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United. (More Football News)
Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty appeared set to be the only goal at Bramall Lane, only for a largely forgettable game to explode into life in the closing stages.
18 - Dani Ceballos has scored his first goal in 18 competitive appearances for Arsenal, with his last strike coming in October 2019 versus Standard Liège. Timely. pic.twitter.com/4V9wuUywfK— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2020
Sead Kolasinac's poor clearance struck team-mate Shkodran Mustafi to inadvertently tee up David McGoldrick for an 87th-minute equaliser, seemingly sending the all-Premier League tie into extra time.
However, substitute Ceballos beat Dean Henderson with a low shot from a tight angle to secure a July trip to Wembley for Mikel Arteta's side.
More to follow...
