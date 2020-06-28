June 28, 2020
Poshan
Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal: Dani Ceballos Strikes Late To Send Gunners Through To FA Cup Semis

Arsenal are through to the last four of the FA Cup after Dani Ceballos secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday

Omnisport 28 June 2020
Dani Ceballos celebrates after scoring the winner against Sheffield United in FA Cup.
Courtesy: Twitter (@OptaJoe)
outlookindia.com
2020-06-28T19:45:28+0530

Dani Ceballos scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United.  (More Football News)

Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty appeared set to be the only goal at Bramall Lane, only for a largely forgettable game to explode into life in the closing stages. 

Sead Kolasinac's poor clearance struck team-mate Shkodran Mustafi to inadvertently tee up David McGoldrick for an 87th-minute equaliser, seemingly sending the all-Premier League tie into extra time. 

However, substitute Ceballos beat Dean Henderson with a low shot from a tight angle to secure a July trip to Wembley for Mikel Arteta's side. 

More to follow...

