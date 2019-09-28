Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool: Dean Henderson Howler Keeps Reds Perfect

Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season as Dean Henderson's howler handed them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

(Football News)

The Reds have swept all before them so far this season domestically but looked destined to drop their first points of the campaign against Chris Wilder's spirited side.

Blade goalkeeper Henderson gifted them a 16th straight league victory, though, allowing Georginio Wijnaldum's volley to squirm through his grasp with 20 minutes remaining.

The result means Jurgen Klopp's table-topping squad move eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, who head to Everton later on Saturday.

3 - Georginio Wijnaldum has scored his 22nd @premierleague goal for Liverpool and Newcastle combined, with this just the third to come away from home. The goal came from Liverpool's first shot on target of the entire match. Gifted. pic.twitter.com/d3fUn8yCfX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

The Blades were far from overawed by their more illustrious opponents in the opening stages, twice coming close before the midway point of the first half.

Oli McBurnie fired straight at Adrian after cutting in from the left in the third minute, while Callum Robinson lashed wide from 18 yards after being played in by John Fleck.

Sadio Mane then squandered a golden opportunity to open the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, slicing horribly over with just Henderson to beat.

The Senegal international misfired again shortly before the interval, striking the post from six yards after being teed up by Roberto Firmino.

McBurnie headed over from an inswinging corner soon after the restart, while Oliver Norwood forced Adrian into a stop down to his right from 30 yards.

Yet the game's decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute when Wijnaldum's tame volley from the edge of the penalty area slipped through Henderson's grasp and trickled over the line.

The on-loan Manchester United keeper prevented Salah adding another with a smart stop, though one goal turned out to be enough for Liverpool on the road.



What does it mean? Relentless Reds pushed all the way

It is testament to the outstanding job Wilder has done that United pushed Liverpool harder than anyone else so far this season. But, as has so often been the case over the previous 18 months, Klopp's side found a way to dig out a victory and keep their winning streak alive.

McBurnie's old-fashioned approach almost pays off

He might not be the Premier League's most glamorous frontman, but the Blades' record signing put in a display full of relentless energy and physicality. He epitomised everything that was great about United, but just lacked a clinical touch in front of goal.

Liverpool relish Henderson's error

The 22-year-old was one of the Blades' outstanding performers during their promotion campaign in the 2018-19 season. He experienced the ruthless nature of the Premier League here, however, with one glaring error denying his team what would have been a well-deserved point.

What's next?

Liverpool host Salzburg on Wednesday looking for their first Champions League win of the campaign. They are back in Premier League action on Saturday when Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City visit Anfield, while the Blades travel to Watford on the same day.