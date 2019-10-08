Shanghai Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Second Round

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the second round of the Shanghai Masters doubles event with a straight-set win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev at Shanghai on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the opening round.

Read: Rescheduled India-Pakistan Tie Gets New Dates

The duo will now face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Croatia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo for a place in the quarter-finals.