﻿
Shanghai Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Second Round

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will now face the winner of the match between Borna Coric-Runhao Hua and Lukasz Kubot-Marcelo Melo in Shanghai Masters for a place in quarters

PTI 08 October 2019
The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the opening round.
Screengrab: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-10-08T19:54:53+0530

India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov entered the second round of the Shanghai Masters doubles event with a straight-set win over Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev at Shanghai on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

The Indo-Canadian pair notched up a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the opening round.

The duo will now face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Croatia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo for a place in the quarter-finals.

