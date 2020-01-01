Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise on New Year's Day, as he announced his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, who is also a Serbian actress. After the all-rounder made official, his India cricket teammates, including Virat Kohli, took to social to congratulate him.

Virat Kohli commented on his post, saying, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless."

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also posted, "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan."

Barely 24 hours after confirming his relationship with Stankovic, Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with the Serbian actress via a social media post. (More Cricket News)

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya got engaged to Mumbai-based Serbian actress Nataša StankoviÄÂÂÂ in Dubai on Wednesday,hours after making his relationship public.The 26-year-old shared pictures and a video,which showed the couple on a boat with performers singing B'wood song@hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Pc4f2F5uv2 — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) January 1, 2020

Pandya took to Instagram on the new year's eve (Tuesday), and shared a picture with his Stankovic: "Starting the year with my firework."