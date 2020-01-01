January 02, 2020
Poshan
Virat Kohli Wishes Just-Engaged Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic via a social media post

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Courtesy: Instagram (hardikpandya93)
Hardik Pandya took everyone by surprise on New Year's Day, as he announced his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, who is also a Serbian actress. After the all-rounder made official, his India cricket teammates, including Virat Kohli, took to social to congratulate him.

Virat Kohli commented on his post, saying, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless."

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also posted, "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan."

Barely 24 hours after confirming his relationship with Stankovic, Pandya on Wednesday announced his engagement with the Serbian actress via a social media post. (More Cricket News)

"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile where the couple were seen celebrating their engagement.

Pandya took to Instagram on the new year's eve (Tuesday), and shared a picture with his Stankovic: "Starting the year with my firework."

Rumours about Hardik dating Natasa have been doing the rounds of social media for quite some time. Natasa recently shared a photograph on Instagram.

 
 
 
Natasa, 27, made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha, in 2013. The Serbian has since appeared in popular reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Hardik last played for India in a T20I match against South Africa in September last year. After that, he underwent a surgery in London to treat his lower back problem in October.

The 26-year-old missed the Twenty20 International and One-Day International series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. He will also miss the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

 

