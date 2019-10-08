Saina Nehwal Faces Visa Issues For Denmark Open, Seeks External Affairs Ministry Help

Poshan
﻿
The 29-year-old Saina Nehwal, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in Denmark Open last year, losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.

PTI 08 October 2019
The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.
Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing visa issues for her participation in next week's Denmark Open and he has sought help of External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

"I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week," tweeted Saina by tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.

