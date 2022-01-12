Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Strike, But South Africa In Command — Lunch Report

At lunch on day 2 of the third Test, South Africa were 100/3 in 35 overs in reply to India's 223 all out. Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav got rid of Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Strike, But South Africa In Command — Lunch Report
India players celebrate the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Day 2 of the third and final Test in Cape Town, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Strike, But South Africa In Command — Lunch Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T16:38:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 4:38 pm

Promising young batters Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen looked confident in their 55-run unbroken stand for the fourth wicket as South Africa reached 100 for three at lunch on the second day of the third and final Test against India.

Scorecard | Gallery | Live Streaming | News

Jasprit Bumrah (11-4-16-2) and Umesh Yadav (7-1-29-1) bowled two top notch deliveries to get rid of opener Aiden Markram (8) and night-watchman Keshav Maharaj (25) but Petersen (40 batting) and Van der Dussen (17 batting) held fort with lot of confidence despite a testing morning session of fast bowling from the Indian line-up.

For skipper Virat Kohli, quick wickets are need of the hour as he won't be able to concede a big first innings lead while defending a below-par first innings score of 223.

There were a couple of times, Shardul Thakur (6-1-21-0) did find the outside edge of Petersen's bat but on both occasions, the ball died down before skipper Kohli at first slip.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The bounce available on the Newlands track isn't as steep as it was at Centurion and Wanderers which belong to the Highveld region.

Perhaps, standing up a few yards ahead especially to someone like Shardul who is just about skiddy medium pace perhaps would have been an ideal decision.

The morning started on a bright note for India as Markram got a beauty from Bumrah that jagged back enough to hoodwink him and take the off-stump away when the batter must have thought that it would just go straight.

Maharaj, on his part did a very good job and played out the first 45 minutes before Umesh bowled a classical inswinger that uprooted the middle stump.

Petersen however kept his positive intent as he struck seven boundaries in his 86 ball knock so far while Van Der Dussen was ready to play the waiting game in contrast to his second innings show at the Wanderers. 

Tags

PTI Jasprit Bumrah Umesh Yadav Dean Elgar Virat Kohli Cape Town Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar; Navdeep Saini Cover For Mohammed Siraj

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar; Navdeep Saini Cover For Mohammed Siraj

India Open 2022: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Register Wins To Enter 2nd Round

Novak Djokovic's Visa Controversy And His Bid To Defend Australian Open Title - A Timeline

Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Test Series Win Over Australia In 2020-21 As 'Golden Chapter'

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Exits After Second Round Defeat

Ramiz Raja, PCB Chief, Proposes Quadrangular T20I Series Involving India And Pakistan

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Batted 'Extremely Well', Says Kagiso Rabada

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: Savita Punia To Lead 18-member Indian Team

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

Saina Nehwal Accepts Actor Siddharth’s Apology; Says ‘Happy In My Space, God Bless Him’

Saina Nehwal Accepts Actor Siddharth’s Apology; Says ‘Happy In My Space, God Bless Him’

U-19 World Cup 2022: India Beat Australia By Nine Wickets In Warm-up Game

U-19 World Cup 2022: India Beat Australia By Nine Wickets In Warm-up Game

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Actor Siddharth Apologises To Olympic Medallist Badminton Star Saina Nehwal For ‘Rude Joke’

Serie A 2021-22: Gastón Pereiro’s Injury-time Goal Helps Cagliari Beat Bologna

Serie A 2021-22: Gastón Pereiro’s Injury-time Goal Helps Cagliari Beat Bologna

Read More from Outlook

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

Jayanta Oinam / Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus. The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Advertisement