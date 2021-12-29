SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Pays The Price For Fishing Outside Off - WATCH

For the third time in his illustrious career, Virat Kohli will go without an international century in a calendar year (2008, 2020 and 2021) after getting out for 18 runs on Wednesday.
India, playing their last match of 2021, set a 305-run target for South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. And it was Kohli's last chance to script a three-figure score in 2021. But it didn't happen.
Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka, has 70 international centuries. But the India Test captain is having a lean phase and his last international ton was 136 against Bangladesh in the Kolkata Day-Night Test in 2019. And many have claimed that 'King Kohli' is not the same batter he used to be. The numbers are telling.
On Day 4 of the Test, the 33-year-old paid the price for fishing outside the off-stump and became a victim of Marco Jansen's out-swinging delivery.
Kohli's dismissal became a talking point with fans taking to social media platforms to share their views on why the batting great is struggling.
Watch the dismissal here:
Marco Jansen bringing the magic on debutðÂÂÂÂÂ¤© #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BetwayTestSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/7cYIorUwsY— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 29, 2021
And here are some reactions, some outlandish and some chastening:
Dear Virat Kohli,— Koushik (@koush1k_p) December 29, 2021
For god sake please leave these kind of balls which are well outside off.
Let us witness that vintage Kohli masterclass innings again. #Kohli #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/JS6QY9ol3K
He is not the same .#ViratKohli #Kohli #BCCI pic.twitter.com/twxwG3HQQk— Loyalsachfan (@Loyalsachfan01) December 29, 2021
Pic 1: Virat Kohli Before LockdowðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥— VipinUdayveerSingh (@VIPMSD7) December 29, 2021
Pic 2: Virat Kohli After LockdownðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤¦#Kohli #IndiaVsSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/IEkcbsa3Iw
Pujara and Kohli to each other nowadays :#Kohli pic.twitter.com/yI0fSEDQyp— Anuj (@bigwily_) December 29, 2021
Some one : Don't do that mistake again— jonsnow 123 (@Rajvardan13) December 29, 2021
Me : okay
Me : next minute doing same thing again and again #kohli #Centurion #Virat #SAvsIND #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/TY0jEKsMUI
Nothing just a Short love story of Virat Kohli and Outside off stump balls :-#INDvsSA #ViratKohli #Virat #Kohli pic.twitter.com/qoJg9kzNUt— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) December 29, 2021
I don't know what Virat Kohli is thinking .
But nowadays it's easy to take the wicket of Virat Kohli and it's tough to take the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah.
Feel for u man..#Kohli #INDvsSA— Loyalsachfan (@Loyalsachfan01) December 29, 2021
U can resist urself and the process will help u to get the results.
VIRAT KOHLI PLEASE BROTHER MAN RESIST YOURSELF FROM PLAYING THE COVER DRIVE.#Kohli #BCCI #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/yBC53Qv2aG— Loyalsachfan (@Loyalsachfan01) December 29, 2021
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ His Last Century was in Nov, 2019.— Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) December 29, 2021
Team India Test Captain going through some real bad phase. #Kohli #INDvsSA #SAvsIND #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/gXkUkWoNQp
India resumed the penultimate day's play at the overnight score of 12/1 but lost quick wickets, and finally folded for 174 all out.
The three-match South Africa vs India series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.
The second Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg starts January 3, 2021. The third match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town, starting January 11.
The Tests will be followed by a three-match ODI series.