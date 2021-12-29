SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: India (50/2) Eye Big Lead Against South Africa

India are in a very strong position in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Apart from KL Rahul's century, this SA vs IND Test has been dominated by the bowlers and the weather. On a full day's play on Tuesday, 18 wickets fell and it was Mohammed Shami's five for 44 that has left the South Africans in a huge spot of bother. Get here day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

2:23 PM IST: Pujara Survives

A little period of consolidation for India. Runs hard to come against a good attack, but some rub of the green. Kagiso Rabada drops one at midwicket in the 17th over, and Cheteshwar Pujara gets a life on 6. Unlucky Lungi Ngidi. India lead by 175 runs. IND - 45/2 (18)

2:00 PM IST Thakur Goes

Shardul Thakur's vigil ends. Wicket for Kagiso Rabada. Caught at cordon bis y Wiann Mulder. And with that, the 23-run stand is broken. Thakur made 10 off 26. Cheteshwar Pujara is the new man. India lead by 164 runs. IND - 34/2 (12.5)

1:40 PM IST: Wasted Review

Marco Jansen with the second over of the day. A maiden to Shradul Thakur and also a wasted review for LBW off the fifth. Going over the stump. India lead by 152 runs. IND - 22/1 (8) & 327; SA - 197

1:29 PM IST: Day 4 Starts

Kagiso Rabada with the first over of the day. Kagiso Rabada takes the strike. India resume on 16/1 in 6 overs. Lead is 146 runs.

If the rain does not intervene and India does not suffer a batting collapse like Tuesday, Virat Kohli's men are in a dominant position in the Centurion Test against South Africa.

Ninety-eight overs are due on Day 4 on Wednesday and if no play is lost, India will aim to consolidate their overnight lead of 146 and look for a total around 350-400 before asking the South Africans to bat last on a pitch that is aiding the fast bowlers.

An emotional celebration

#TeamIndia pacer @MdShami11 chats up with Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey after a memorable outing on Day 3 in Centurion. - By @28anand Watch the full interview #SAvIND

India lost their last seven wickets in a space of 69 balls on Tuesday. While this was not ideal for a team that made a solid start with KL Rahul scoring a century, it gave Indian bowlers an early look at the South African batting.

The South African batting looked weak and wobbly. Mohammed Shami's five for 44 and Jasprit Bumrah's two for 16 wrecked SA as India took a first-innings lead of 130. At stumps on Tuesday, India had added another 16 runs but lost Mayank Agarwal.

India will have to be careful with the way they bat. South Africa will unleash their pace duo of Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, who took nine wickets between them in the Indian first innings. Ngidi had outstanding figures of six for 71, his second-best in Tests.