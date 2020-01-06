SA Vs ENG: 'Peeping' Jonny Bairstow Gets Stitched Up, TV Broadcaster Accused Of 'Objectifying Women' - VIDEO

January 06, 2020
Poshan
Official broadcasters of South Africa vs England Test series decided to have some bird watching fun at the expense of Jonny Bairstow only to end up getting slammed for insensitivity

Outlook Web Bureau 06 January 2020
“What’s he looking at, Jonny Bairstow?”
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow was stitched up by a television director during the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town. (More Cricket News)

He was shown sitting in the players' pavilion looking through binoculars as England batted in the second innings. Then, the SuperSport TV production team decided to have some fun at the England cricketer's expense.

The host broadcaster cut to footage of female fans in the crowd giving the impression that Bairstow was looking at them.

"What's he looking at Jonny Bairstow?" a commentator asked before coverage cut to a couple of female fans waving.

But the stunt failed to impress everyone, with some blaming the broadcasters for objectifying women.

London Sport strategic relationships manager Lorna Leach termed it a "disgrace".

"TV director is a disgrace it's not beautiful or clever," she posted.

"It's embarrassing and objectifying women. Women who had every right to be at the test to enjoy the game not be 'hot' enough for the director and camera crew to pick them out."

At stumps on day three, England were 218 for four with a lead of 264 runs.

