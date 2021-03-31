Rumours Has It: Manchester City To Turn To Harry Kane If Erling Haaland Bid Fails

Manchester City will turn to Harry Kane if they cannot land Erling Haaland. (More Football News)

It is widely expected City will go hard to sign the Norway striker, who is being pursued by numerous big clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea are all interested in the Borussia Dortmund man.

TOP STORY - KANE IN CITY'S SIGHTS

The Times reports that if City fail to win the race for Haaland's signature they will consider making an offer for Tottenham talisman Kane.

Kane is seven years older than Haaland but has a proven Premier League goal scoring record.

City have already confirmed Sergio Aguero's exit at the end of the season and are in the market to bolster their forward ranks.

Manchester City will consider making a bid for Harry Kane if they are unable to sign their top transfer target Erling Haaland this summer.



Haaland, the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker, is City’s first choice to replace Sergio Agüero | @hirstclass https://t.co/9nu4mRj3sm — Times Sport (@TimesSport) March 31, 2021

ROUND-UP

- The Daily Mail is reporting that City's main priorities in the transfer market are to sign Haaland and Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, as they turn to a younger generation of talent. The duo are expected to cost £200 million.

- Football Insider has reported Lionel Messi has requested FC Barcelona sign countryman Aguero as part of his own negotiations to stay with the Catalans. Mundo Deportivo claims Aguero is not a priority signing for Barca, with Memphis Depay, Romelu Lukaku and Haaland top of the list.

- Gianluigi Donnarumma has been linked with a host of big clubs and Sky Sport Italia are reporting that contract talks with AC Milan are at a standstill. Milan are allegedly offering €7million per-year deal but the goalkeeper wants more.

- Voetbalkrant are reporting Southampton are interested in Anderlecht's teenage defender Marco Kana.

- Ex-Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin coach Lucien Favre is interested in becoming Celtic's new coach, according to the Daily Mail.

- Fichajes reports Leeds United's Rodrigo is unhappy in England and wants to return to Spain, with Real Betis and Sevilla in the mix.

Man City ready to make £200m splash as they want Erling Haaland AND Jack Grealish to replace Sergio Aguero | @Jack_Gaughan https://t.co/yqPsMglXp8 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 31, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine