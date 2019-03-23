Rs 20 crore IPL Opening Ceremony Money Donated To CRPF, Armed Forces

Keeping in mind the sentiments of the people in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the Committee of Administrators administering the BCCI decided to cancel the IPL opening ceremony and donate the Rs 20 crore instead to the Armed forces.

It was unanimously decided that a sum of Rs 11 crore be contributed to the Indian Army, Rs 7 crore to the CRPF and Rs 1 crore each to the Navy and Air Force respectively, according to an IPL media statement.

CoA Chairman, Vinod Rai said, “As a federation, we felt it was best not to hold a regular IPL opening ceremony. Instead, we decided to contribute the amount towards a cause that is so important and close to everyone’s heart.”

Diana Edulji, member of CoA, said, “The BCCI has always been sensitive towards issues of national interest and will continue to make contributions whenever the need arises.”

Lieutenant General Ravindra Thodge, member of CoA, said, “We respect and admire our Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. This move was our way of showing solidarity and making a contribution in whatever capacity possible.”