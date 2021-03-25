Rory McIlroy Lands Tee Shot In Pool During Dreadful Dell Technologies Match Play Opener - WATCH

March 25, 2021
Poshan
It was not a great start for Rory McIlroy at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play but Dustin Johnson was among the winners.

Omnisport 25 March 2021
Rory McIlroy has had well documented issues with his swing in recent weeks
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
2021-03-25T10:28:19+05:30

Rory McIlroy played a tee shot into a swimming pool during a shocking start to his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play campaign, where he was hammered 6 and 5 by Ian Poulter. (More Sports News)

The Northern Irishman has had well documented issues with his swing in recent weeks and has linked up with renowned coach Pete Cowen for the tournament at the Austin Country Club.

But McIlroy struggled badly during his round-robin opener against fellow Europe Ryder Cup star Poulter and was already two down by the time he pulled his tee shot wildly left at the fifth tee, with his ball sinking into the pool at a nearby house.

He managed to claw within one by the eighth, but Poulter then won five holes in a row to condemn McIlroy to a heavily opening defeat in Group 11, where Cameron Smith beat Lanto Griffin in the pool's other opener.

Dustin Johnson had no such woe as he started with a 2 Up win over Adam Long in Group One, while Jon Rahm defeated Sebastian Munoz 1 Up (Group 3), but Bryson DeChambeau was beaten by Antoine Rozner 2 Up (Group 5).

Justin Thomas was beaten 3 and 2 by Matt Kuchar (Group 2), though, while Jordan Spieth outclassed Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 and 1 (Group 15) despite a comedy moment when he drove the 15th green…but from the 13th tee.

