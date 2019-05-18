Also Read Jasprit Bumrah Faces Risk Of Suffering Lumbar Injuries: Experts

Rated as one of best bowlers of his generation, Jasprit Bumrah's success is down to 'reverse Magnus force', according to IIT-Kanpur professor Sanjay Mittal.

Mittal, in one study, has said Bumrah's speed, seam position and rotational speed of 1,000 RPM gives 0.1 spin ratio for the ball, which puts it into reverse Magnus effect regime.

Brilliant. This one is by Sanjay Mittal is Professor, Aerospace Engineering, at IIT Kanpur.

The Rocket Science behind Jasprit Bumrah’s art #JaspritBumrah#bumrah pic.twitter.com/PGDFHhkS5v — Venkat gopi nath (@venkatgopinath) May 17, 2019

A Reddit user, T_Six_Dracula also shared a very scientific-looking diagram with an explanation made by the professor.

"He discovered that Bumrah's speed, seam position and rotational speed of 1000 RPM gives 0.1 spin ratio for the ball, which puts it into Reverse Magnus Effect regime. A downward force on a ball by Bumrah causes it to dip sharply, which batsmen find difficult to pick."

With a unique action, Bumrah will be key to India's chances in the upcoming World Cup with many experts believing the 25-year old pacer will make all the difference.

Bumrah recently helped Mumbai Indians win a record fourth Indian Premier League title. The Ahmedabad-born quick has so far taken 82 wickets in 77 IPL matches, 85 wickets in 49 ODIs, 49 wickets in 10 Tests and 51 in 42 T20Is.

(With Agency inputs)