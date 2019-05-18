﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Rocket Science Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence Explained – MUST READ

Rocket Science Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence Explained – MUST READ

With a unique action, Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India's chances in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019 with many experts believing the 25-year old pacer will make all the difference

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2019
Rocket Science Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence Explained – MUST READ
Jasprit Bumrah recently helped Mumbai Indians win a record fourth Indian Premier League title
AP Photo
Rocket Science Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence Explained – MUST READ
outlookindia.com
2019-05-18T20:30:51+0530
Also Read

Rated as one of best bowlers of his generation, Jasprit Bumrah's success is down to 'reverse Magnus force', according to IIT-Kanpur professor Sanjay Mittal.

Mittal, in one study, has said Bumrah's speed, seam position and rotational speed of 1,000 RPM gives 0.1 spin ratio for the ball, which puts it into reverse Magnus effect regime.

A Reddit user, T_Six_Dracula also shared a very scientific-looking diagram with an explanation made by the professor.

"He discovered that Bumrah's speed, seam position and rotational speed of 1000 RPM gives 0.1 spin ratio for the ball, which puts it into Reverse Magnus Effect regime. A downward force on a ball by Bumrah causes it to dip sharply, which batsmen find difficult to pick."

can anyone explain? from r/Cricket

With a unique action, Bumrah will be key to India's chances in the upcoming World Cup with many experts believing the 25-year old pacer will make all the difference.

Bumrah recently helped Mumbai Indians win a record fourth Indian Premier League title. The Ahmedabad-born quick has so far taken 82 wickets in 77 IPL matches, 85 wickets in 49 ODIs, 49 wickets in 10 Tests and 51 in 42 T20Is.

(With Agency inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : EC Notice To Congress Candidate In MP For Passing Out 'Nyay' Forms
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters