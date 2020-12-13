Robert Lewandowski Rescues 1-1 Bundesliga Draw For Bayern Munich At Union Berlin

Robert Lewandowski's strike sent Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga but the European champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.

Grischa Promel's early header put Union in front at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday, but they were unable to consign Bayern to what would have been a first defeat in 17 matches.

Lewandowski's 16th goal in as many games this season brought Hansi Flick's side level and neither team could force a winner in a pulsating contest.

The defending champions have now drawn three of their past four Bundesliga games but sit at the summit above RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned Bayern by taking the lead inside four minutes, Promel glancing Christopher Trimmel's inviting corner just inside the far post for his first goal since May 2019.

Taiwo Awoniyi spurned a glorious chance to double their lead when he dragged a left-foot finish just wide with only Manuel Neuer to beat after a mistake from Alphonso Davies.

Lewandowski wanted a penalty when he felt Marvin Friedrich had brought him down as he was about to pull the trigger and Andreas Luthe palmed away Serge Gnabry's rasping drive - Bayern's first shot on target - late in an entertaining first half, in which Union lost Marcus Ingvartsen to injury.

Luthe spread himself superbly to deny Kingsley Coman before Neuer had to be alert when Awoniyi was almost picked out by a clever ball over the top.

Sheraldo Becker dragged a shot wide as Union continued to pose a threat, but Lewandowski finished clinically first time from close to the penalty spot to level after Coman pulled the ball back following a great run down the left.

Keita Endo wasted a chance to put Union back in front and Luthe produced a great late reflex save to keep out Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's late header as the two sides had to settle for a point.





What does it mean? Bayern top – but maybe not for long

A point for Bayern was enough to move them back above Leipzig, who were 2-0 winners over Werder Bremen earlier in the day.

The Bavarian giants may not finish the weekend as the leaders, though, as Bayer Leverkusen can rise to the summit with a victory over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Union were good value for a point and are sitting pretty in sixth spot, just below a Borussia Dortmund side who were mauled 5-1 at home to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Friedrich relishes the battle

Friedrich was rock solid at the heart of the Union defence alongside Robin Knoche.

He relished the battle with the prolific Lewandowski, rolling his sleeves up and putting his body on the line while showing excellent positional awareness.

The centre-back gained possession eight times, with two interceptions, and won 71 per cent of his aerial duals. Friedrich could even have won it with a late header that was straight at Neuer.

Musiala goes missing

Jamal Musiala failed to make an impact for Bayern and was replaced by Leroy Sane after 63 minutes.

Of his 37 attempted passes, 23 were in the Union half, but he did not provide a telling ball as the game appeared to pass him by.

Key Opta facts

- Lewandowski ha scored in all three of Bayern's games against Union.

- Bayern have shipped five headed goals in the Bundesliga this season, as many as they did in the entire 2019-20 campaign.

- The champions have conceded the opening goal of the game in their last five Bundesliga matches. The last time they did so was in the 2008-09 season.

What's next?

Bayern come up against high-flying Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, while Union are away to Stuttgart a day earlier.

