Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Check match and telecast details of the French Ligue 1 football match between Rennes and leaders Paris Saint-Germain - when and where to watch...

Rennes Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Focus On Lionel Messi As Paris Saint-Germain Visit Brittany - How To Watch Ligue 1 Match
Lionel Messi scored his first PSG goal during their Champions League group encounter against Manchester City. | File Photo

2021-10-03T16:37:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 4:37 pm

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are on a high. Literally. They have won all their Ligue 1 matches this season, and have just tasted a sweet victory against another super-rich club, Manchester City in their Champions League group match -- a fixture which witnessed the dream line-up of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. (More Football News)

Now looking for a ninth straight win in the home front, Mauricio Pochettino is likely to start the so-called MNM when the Parisiens take on Stade Rennais. The trio is yet to set the league on fire, which many thought would be the case -- pitting the three against each other! Mbappe leads the goal-scoring race though, with four so far.

And Messi, having opened his PSG account with a sumptuous long-ranger against his old boss Pep Guardiola's City, will be eager to add more. The same goes for Neymar, who was blamed for not giving the ball to Mbappe.

At Brittany, PSG face a possible banana skin fixture against Bruno Genesio's improving Rennes. They are 14th in the Ligue 1 standings with two wins, four draws and three defeats. But SRFC have the squad and wherewithal to challenge PSG. Striker Gaetan Laborde has already five and he will be hard to contain, especially considering PSG's habit of conceding goals.

Head-to-head

PSG lead the head-to-head record, 22-14 in the previous 46 meetings. But Rennes have troubled PSG in the recent past. In the last meeting, earlier this year, they played out a 1-1 draw at Rennes. Before that PSG blank Rennes 3-0 at home. But it came after a 1-2 away defeat.

Match and telecast details

Match: Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain
Date: October 3 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 4:30 PM IST/13:00 PM CEST
Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes, Brittany, France.

TV Channels: Colors Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights for French Ligue 1 matches in India. TV5 Monde also broadcasts select matches in India.

Live Streaming: Voot.com is the live streaming platform for Colours and other Viacom18 channels.

Starting XIs confirmed

Rennes: Gomis, Aguerd, Omari, Meling, Traore (c), Bourigeaud, Tait, Martin, Terrier, Sulemana, Laborde.

Subs: Salin, Truffert, Bade, Assignon, Santamaria, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Guirassy.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos (c), Mendes, Verratti, Gueye, Mbappe, Di Maria, Neymar Jr, Messi.

Subs: Navas, Diallo, Kehrer, Paredes, Rafinha, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Icardi.

Yes, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe start together again.

And that's the scene before the kick-off.

Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Neymar France Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 Live streaming Sports
