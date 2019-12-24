Record Prize Money For 2020 Australian Open

A record 71million Australian Dollars in prize money will be on the line at next month's Australian Open in Melbourne.
Men's and women's singles champions will each collect 4.12m AUD following an increase of 13.6 per cent on the 2019 purse.
Players losing in the first round of the singles main draw will earn 90,000 AUD, up 20 per cent, while semi-finalists will take home 1.04m AUD – an increase of 13 per cent.
"We have long been committed to improving the pay and conditions for a deeper pool of international tennis players, in fact since AO 2007 prize money has more than tripled from 20m AUD to the 71m AUD for 2020 we are announcing today," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said on Tuesday.
"This year, as we do every year, we worked with the tours to establish the weighting for prize money increases round-by-round, and we pushed to reward players competing early in the tournament in both singles and doubles.
"We strongly believe in growing prize money at all levels of the game and we will continue to work with the playing group to create viable career paths in the sport and enable more players to make more money."
The world’s best players will compete for a record $71 million prize money at #AO2020.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 23, 2019
https://t.co/nOa0zzstOw
Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a record-extending eighth Australian Open crown when he returns to defend his title at Melbourne Park.
Meanwhile, Japanese star Naomi Osaka is the defending champion in the women's singles.
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Shardul Thakur's Six-Ball 'Little Epic' Knock Fires Up Virat Kohli Like Never Before - WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results Live: PM Modi Congratulates JMM-Led Alliance For Victory
Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Back For Series Vs Sri Lanka, Australia; Rohit Sharma Rested
Opinion: Of BJP's All Efforts To Backtrack On NRC, PM Modi's Most Pathetic
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study