Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai All-Rounder Shivam Dube, Video Analyst Test Positive For COVID-19

Sairaj Patil has replaced Shivam Dube in the Mumbai squad for the first two Ranji Trophy 2022 matches against Maharashtra and Delhi. The Mumbai squad led by Prithvi Shaw will leave for Kolkata on Monday.

Shivam Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20 Internationals for India in his career. | File photo

2022-01-03T11:06:35+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:06 am

Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team’s video analyst have tested positive for COVID-19. Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube’s replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad. (More Cricket News)

“Yes, the two have tested positive for COVID19 and Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement,” a source told PTI on Monday. The 28-year-old Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India.

He was originally named in Mumbai’s squad for their matches against Maharashtra and Delhi. The squad was picked by the senior selection committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions are placed in Elite Group C and will play their league matches in Kolkata. The team is leaving for Kolkata on Monday. Meanwhile, in a major blow, six players and a member of the support staff have tested COVID-19 positive in the Bengal squad.

 

