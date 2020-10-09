Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Sharjah: Live Cricket Score, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Delhi Capitals come to Sharjah flying high with four wins in their opening five games. With a well-rounded squad, DC will be looking to notch up another win at Sharjah, a place where their batsmen have shone. DC's only defeat so far has come while chasing and while the batting looks powerful on paper, it is still to be tested when chasing a big score. And at Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals, on a three-match losing streak, have the chance to put up a good score and put DC under pressure. Delhi's balance look the best in the tournament. Led well by Shreyas Iyer, DC's batting has not depended on one or two batsmen. Marcus Stoinis has been a delight but Delhi Capitals' biggest assets are the new-ball from South Africa -- Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Will Rajasthan Royals, whose batting has been around Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, continue to miss Ben Stokes. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RR vs DC here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

