Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Rahul Dravid Cheating Case: Enforcement Directorate Impounds Assets Of Wealth Management Firm - Report

Rahul Dravid, in his complaint against a Bengaluru-based firm, claimed that he had been cheated of INR 4 crore.

The BCCI on Wednesday named Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of India men's national cricket team. | File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T16:06:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 4:06 pm

Nearly three years after Rahul Dravid's complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets of wealth management firm, Vikram Investments and its associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (More Cricket News)

In his complaint, filed in 2018, Dravid said that he had been cheated of IND 4 crore by the Bengaluru-based firm. There were also reports of many sportspersons and other celebrities being duped by the company.

According to a Deccan Herland report, besides impounding assets worth INR 34.21 crore, the ED also attached bank balance and fixed deposits to the amount of INR 1.49 crores.

Vikram Investments reportedly received a total of INR 417 crores from the public after promising the investors of higher returns.

Bangalore police had earlier arrested five persons, including a former sports journalist, in the case. But they all got bail.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday named Dravid as the new head coach of India men's national cricket team.

Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup.

His tenure is for two years, till the 2023 50-over World Cup. India's home series against New Zealand, starting November 17, will be his first assignment in the new role.

Widely credited for creating India's talent pool, Dravid was the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

