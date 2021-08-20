August 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Rafael Nadal To Miss US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury

Rafael Nadal To Miss US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury

After Roger Federer, defending champion Dominic Theim, Nadal is the third biggest star to pull out of this years' US Open

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:38 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rafael Nadal To Miss US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury
Rafael Nadal who is struggling with a foot injury will miss the the US Open and the entire 2021 season.
File Photo
Rafael Nadal To Miss US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T16:38:03+05:30

Spaniard Rafael Nadal has pulled out of US Open and rest of the 2021 season  due to a foot injury. (More Sports News)

Nadal who has been struggling with the injury for long tweeted his decision.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," Rafael Nadal said.

Nadal, 35, missed Wimbledon and Olympics to get some rest after a hectic clay court season which saw his bid to win French Open title stalled when he lost to  eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Nadal had said that he was withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati also because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.

Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered.  A few days back, US Open defending champion Dominic Thiem had also withdrawn from the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Earlier, former champion Roger Federer had also pulled out of the US Open due to a knee injury.

The 35-year-old Nadal added that he is 'completely motivated and prepared to do what it takes to get back in the best form possible.'

Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

“I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot and I need to take some time off to find a solution to this problem," Nadal said. (with inputs from Agencies)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ICC's T20 World Cup: England Captain Eoin Morgan Says Consistency Key For Defending Champions

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rafael Nadal Spain Tennis US Open ATP ATP World Tour Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos