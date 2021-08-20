Rafael Nadal To Miss US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury

Spaniard Rafael Nadal has pulled out of US Open and rest of the 2021 season due to a foot injury. (More Sports News)

Nadal who has been struggling with the injury for long tweeted his decision.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," Rafael Nadal said.

Hola todos: quería comunicaros que desgraciadamente tengo que poner fin a la temporada 2021.

Sinceramente llevo un año sufriendo mucho más de lo que debería con con mi pie y necesito tomarme un tiempo. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 20, 2021

Nadal, 35, missed Wimbledon and Olympics to get some rest after a hectic clay court season which saw his bid to win French Open title stalled when he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

Nadal had said that he was withdrawing from the upcoming event in Cincinnati also because of an injured left foot that has troubled him for months.

Nadal won the U.S. Open in 2019, the last time he entered. A few days back, US Open defending champion Dominic Thiem had also withdrawn from the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Earlier, former champion Roger Federer had also pulled out of the US Open due to a knee injury.

The 35-year-old Nadal added that he is 'completely motivated and prepared to do what it takes to get back in the best form possible.'

Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

“I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot and I need to take some time off to find a solution to this problem," Nadal said. (with inputs from Agencies)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine