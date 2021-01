Quintessential Washington Sundar: Fifty Runs And Three Or More Wickets On Debut - A Checklist Featuring Legends

Washington Sundar played the quintessential all-rounder's role as India beat Australia in the series-deciding fourth Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. The 21-year-old, who was making his Test debut, first took four wickets (3/89, 1/80) and scored 84 (62, 22) in a winning cause. (More Cricket News)

Here's a look at some interesting facts and figures, featuring the feats achieved by legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid:

INDIAN FIFTY PLUS RUNS ON TEST DEBUT ON AWAY SOIL

There are 22 occasions of Indian batsmen scoring a fifty on their Test debut against various teams since India’s admission into Test cricket in Jun 1932. India played their first Test against England at Lord’s on 25 Jun 1932. The following table lists 22 occasions.

Washington Sundar became the 21st batsman to score a fifty on Test debut. Sunil Gavaskar is the only batsman in this list to score fifties in both innings of a Test. He scored 65 and 67 not out against the West Indies at Port of Spain in March 1971.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 L Amar Singh 51 4 Eng Lord's 25 Jun 1932 2 C Ramaswami 60 3 Eng Manchester 25 Jul 1936 3 RS Modi 57* 1 Eng Lord's 22 Jun 1946 4 MH Mankad 63 3 Eng Lord's 22 Jun 1946 5 DG Phadkar 51 1 Aus Sydney 12 Dec 1947 6 AA Baig 112 4 Eng Manchester 23 Jul 1959 7 SM Gavaskar 65 2 Win Port of Spain 06 Mar 1971 8 SM Gavaskar 67* 4 Win Port of Spain 06 Mar 1971 9 SS Naik 77 3 Eng Birmingham 04 Jul 1974 10 S Amarnath 124 2 NZl Auckland 24 Jan 1976 11 BS Sandhu 71 2 Pak Hyd-Pak 14 Jan 1983 12 LS Rajput 61 3 Srl Col-SSC 30 Aug 1985 13 PK Amre 103 2 SAF Durban 13 Nov 1992 14 SC Ganguly 131 2 Eng Lord's 20 Jun 1996 15 R Dravid 95 2 Eng Lord's 20 Jun 1996 16 V Sehwag 105 1 SAF Bloemfontein 03 Nov 2001 17 SK Raina 120 2 Srl Col-SSC 26 Jul 2010 18 STR Binny 78 3 Eng Nottingham 09 Jul 2014 19 HH Pandya 50 1 Srl Galle 26 Jul 2017 10 GH Vihari 56 2 Eng The Oval 07 Sep 2018 21 MA Agarwal 76 1 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2018 22 Washington Sundar 62 2 Aus Brisbane 15 Jan 2021

Sundar became the 21st batsman to score a fifty on Test debut against Australia in Australia after Dattu Phadkar and Mayanka Agarwal.

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 5 DG Phadkar 51 1 Aus Sydney 12 Dec 1947 21 MA Agarwal 76 1 Aus Melbourne 26 Dec 2018 22 Washington Sundar 62 2 Aus Brisbane 15 Jan 2021

The following table lists the six Indian batsmen who have scored a century on Test debut on away soil:

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 AA Baig 112 4 Eng Manchester 23 Jul 1959 2 S Amarnath 124 2 NZl Auckland 24 Jan 1976 3 PK Amre 103 2 SAF Durban 13 Nov 1992 4 SC Ganguly 131 2 Eng Lord's 20 Jun 1996 5 V Sehwag 105 1 SAF Bloemfontein 03 Nov 2001 6 SK Raina 120 2 Srl Col-SSC 26 Jul 2010

Lord’s – Mecca of Cricket – has witnessed five Indian batsmen scoring fifties on their Test debut. The following table lists them:

No Player Runs I Opp Ground Start Date 1 L Amar Singh 51 4 Eng Lord's 25 Jun 1932 2 RS Modi 57* 1 Eng Lord's 22 Jun 1946 3 MH Mankad 63 3 Eng Lord's 22 Jun 1946 4 SC Ganguly 131 2 Eng Lord's 20 Jun 1996 5 R Dravid 95 2 Eng Lord's 20 Jun 1996

Sourav Ganguly {131} and Rahul Dravid {95} scored fifties against England at Lord’s in June 1996 to provide the second occasion of one batsman scoring a century and another scoring a ninety in the same innings on their Test debut. The first such occasion was witnessed during the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in October 1964 at Karachi when two Pakistan debutants – Khalid Ibadulla {166} and Abdul Kadir {95} scored a hundred and ninety.

INDIAN BOWLERS WITH THREE OR MORE WICKETS IN AN INNINGS ON TEST DEBUT ON AWAY SOIL

There are 25 occasions of an Indian bowler taking three or more wickets on Test debut on away soil. 23 bowlers have achieved this feat - Ravi Shastri and Praveen Kumar achieving the feat in both innings of a Test.

No Player W-R I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 M Nissar 5-093 1 Eng Lord's Jun 1932 2 M Jahangir Khan 4-060 3 Eng Lord's Jun 1932 3 DG Phadkar 3-014 2 Aus Sydney Dec 1947 4 CR Rangachari 4-141 1 Aus Adelaide Jan 1948 5 JM Patel 3-048 1 Pak Karachi Feb 1955 6 S Abid Ali 6-055 1 Aus Adelaide Dec 1967 7 RJ Shastri 3-054 1 NZl Wellington Feb 1981 8 RJ Shastri 3-009 3 NZl Wellington Feb 1981 9 C Sharma 3-094 1 Pak Lahore Oct 1984 10 SLV Raju 3-086 1 NZl Christchurch Feb 1990 11 A Kumble 3-105 1 Eng Manchester Aug 1990 12 J Srinath 3-059 2 Aus Brisbane Nov 1991 13 ST Banerjee 3-047 1 Aus Sydney Jan 1992 14 BKV Prasad 4-071 2 Eng Birmingham Jun 1996 15 A Kuruvilla 3-082 1 Win Kingston Mar 1997 16 DS Mohanty 4-078 1 Srl Col-SSC Aug 1997 17 RP Singh 4-089 1 Pak Faisalabad Jan 2006 18 A Mithun 4-105 1 Srl Galle Jul 2010 19 P Kumar 3-038 2 Win Kingston Jun 2011 10 P Kumar 3-042 4 Win Kingston Jun 2011 21 JJ Bumrah 3-039 3 SAF Cape Town Jan 2018 22 GH Vihari 3-037 3 Eng The Oval Sep 2018 23 Mohammed Siraj 3-037 3 Aus Melbourne Dec 2020 24 T Natarajan 3-078 1 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021 25 Washington Sundar 3-089 1 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021

The following table lists the eight visiting bowlers who have captured three or more wickets on Test debut in Australia:

No Player W-R I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 DG Phadkar 3-014 2 Aus Sydney Dec 1947 2 CR Rangachari 4-141 1 Aus Adelaide Jan 1948 3 S Abid Ali 6-055 1 Aus Adelaide Dec 1967 4 J Srinath 3-059 2 Aus Brisbane Nov 1991 5 ST Banerjee 3-047 1 Aus Sydney Jan 1992 6 Mohammed Siraj 3-037 3 Aus Melbourne Dec 2020 7 T Natarajan 3-078 1 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021 8 Washington Sundar 3-089 1 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021

Javagal Srinath, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar are the three bowlers who have captured three or more wickets on Test debut against Australia at Brisbane.

No Player W-R I Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 J Srinath 3-059 2 Aus Brisbane Nov 1991 2 T Natarajan 3-078 1 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021 3 Washington Sundar 3-089 1 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021

INDIAN CRICKETERS SCORING FIFTY COUPLED WITH THREE OR MORE WICKETS IN AN INNINGS ON TEST DEBUT ON AWAY SOIL

Washington Sundar scored 62 and captured three wickets in this Test to become the third Indian cricketer to score a fifty and capture three or more wickets in an innings on Test debut. He is the second Indian cricketer to perform the feat against Australia after Dattu Phadkar. Phadkar had scored 51 and captured three wickets at Sydney in December 1947.

No Player FI SI W-R Opp Ground Mon/Year 1 DG Phadkar 51 - 3-14 Aus Sydney Dec 1947 2 GH Vihari 56 - 3-37 Eng The Oval Sep 2018 3 W Sundar 62 - 3-89 Aus Brisbane Jan 2021

