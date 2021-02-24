PSL 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League Match

Defending champions Karachi Kings meet Islamabad United in the 6th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020-21. They are the last teams to take the field in the second round. (More Cricket News)

Both the teams have won their respective opening matches. Karachi defeated Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets in the lung opener. After winning the toss, they chased down Gladiators' 121 with relative ease, in just 13.5 overs. And the hero of the match was Arshad Iqbal, who took three wickets for figures of 3/16 including one maiden over.

United beat Multan Sultans by three wickets with Lewis Gregory and Faheem Ashraf producing a rearguard action in the chase of the 151-run target. Wicketkeeper Gregory was the man of the match for his 31 -ball 49. He also took two catches.

Lahore Qalandars are the only team to have won both their matches so far. Peshawar Zalmi have won one and lost one while Sultans and Gladiators have lost both their matches.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: 6th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United.

Date: February 24 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/7:00 PM local

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv



Likely XIs:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Playing XIs in the last match:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Chadwick Walton.

Islamabad United: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Reece Topley.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine