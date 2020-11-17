November 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSL 2020 Final, Live Streaming: How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars Clash On TV And Online

PSL 2020 Final, Live Streaming: How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars Clash On TV And Online

Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 title clash between two first-time finalists Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars - Date, Time, Venue, Likely XIs, Squads, Head-to-head

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSL 2020 Final, Live Streaming: How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars Clash On TV And Online
Sohail Akhtar and Imad Wasim pose with the PSL trophy
Courtesy: PSL
PSL 2020 Final, Live Streaming: How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars Clash On TV And Online
outlookindia.com
2020-11-17T16:46:47+05:30

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will have new champions on Tuesday night as first-time finalists Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars face off in the title clash. (More Cricket News)

Karachi finished second in the points table, then beat leaders Multan Sultans in the Qualifier to make their maiden final. In the previous four editions of the tournament, they have always made the playoffs, but never qualified for the final.

Lahore Qalandars finished third in the points table, then defeated Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1, and Multan in Eliminator 2 to set-up a final date with Karachi.

Here's all you need to know about the final match:

Date: November 17 (Tuesday), 2020.
Time: 8:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time)
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Telecast details

TV Listing: Eurosport/DSport
Live Stream: Cricketgateway, YouTube

Head-to-head

Karachi Kings lead 6-4.

Likely XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Weise, Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dane Vilas, Jaahid Ali, Usman Shinwari, Agha Salman, Abid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona: Luis Suarez Set To Miss Barca Reunion After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Imad Wasim Babar Azam Mohammad Amir Shaheen Afridi Alex Hales Fakhar Zaman Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Hafeez Karachi Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) Live streaming T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos