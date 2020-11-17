PSL 2020 Final, Live Streaming: How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars Clash On TV And Online

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will have new champions on Tuesday night as first-time finalists Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars face off in the title clash. (More Cricket News)

Karachi finished second in the points table, then beat leaders Multan Sultans in the Qualifier to make their maiden final. In the previous four editions of the tournament, they have always made the playoffs, but never qualified for the final.

Lahore Qalandars finished third in the points table, then defeated Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1, and Multan in Eliminator 2 to set-up a final date with Karachi.

Here's all you need to know about the final match:

Date: November 17 (Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 8:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time)

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Telecast details

TV Listing: Eurosport/DSport

Live Stream: Cricketgateway, YouTube

Head-to-head

Karachi Kings lead 6-4.

Likely XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Weise, Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (c), Chadwick Walton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dane Vilas, Jaahid Ali, Usman Shinwari, Agha Salman, Abid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine