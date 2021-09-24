PSG Vs Montpellier, Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Miss Back-to-back Ligue 1 Matches

Paris Saint-Germain somehow managed to beat Metz in the midweek with Achraf Hakimi scoring a brace, including an injury-time goal, even as Lionel Messi remained at home after picking up an injury. (More Football News)

The win helped Mauricio Pochettino's side sit atop the points table with seven wins in seven outings. But most of their wins have been scrappy, at best.

Messi, who arrived from Barcelona on a free transfer to join the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, is yet to make a mark in France. The Argentine superstar has made a second-half appearance in an away Ligue 1 debut. The 34-year-old was then substituted during his home bow. And he was forced to sit at home in the midweek as PSG traveled to Metz.

Now, the chances of Messi missing back-to-back matches are pretty high. According to reports, Messi is yet to resume running exercises after a collision during PSG's 2-1 win over Lyon. He's said to be nursing a bruise on his left knee.

Three days later, PSG will host Manchester City in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League group match. They certainly can't afford to risk the star player before that.

Montpellier are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings, with two wins and three draws from seven outings. Olivier Dall'Oglio's men were held to a 3-3 draw by Bordeaux in their last match at home.

Head-to-head

PSG lead 16-8 37 meetings. But in the last meeting, they played out a 2-2 draw.

Match and telecast details

Match: Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier.

Date: September 26 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

TV Channels: VH1/MTV

Live Streaming: Voot, JioTV

Likely XIs

PSG: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Montpellier: Jonas Omlin; Junior Sambia, Maxime Esteve, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic; Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Teji Savanier; Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain.