October 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Heavyweights Clash In Champions League - How To Watch

PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Heavyweights Clash In Champions League - How To Watch

Match and telecast details of PSG vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League match - Live streaming, TV channels, confirmed playing XIs

Outlook Web Bureau 20 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Heavyweights Clash In Champions League - How To Watch
Kylian Mbappe shirt in the PSG dressing room
Courtesy: Twitter
PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Heavyweights Clash In Champions League - How To Watch
outlookindia.com
2020-10-20T23:54:29+05:30

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their first match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign. English giants are former champions but PSG are still licking wounds from their defeat against Bayern Munich in the last season's final. (More Football News)

The Group H meeting will witness some of the hottest talents in world football. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will lead PSG's charge while Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial will turn up in the Reds shirts.

Match details

What: UEFA Champions League, Group H match between PSG and Manchester United.
When: October 21 (Wednesday), 12:30 AM IST
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
TV Listing: Sony Ten 2/HD in India
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Playing XIs

PSG: Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Gueye, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.
Subs: Rafinha, Marquinhos, Sergio Rico, Kean, Sarabia, Draxler, Bakker, Letellier, Dagba, Pembele, Fadiga, Ruiz-Atil.

Manchester United: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Pogba, Mata, James, Fosu-Mensah, Ighalo, Henderson, Pellistri, Matic, Williams, van de Beek.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus Live Streaming: Italian, Ukrainian Giants Clash In UCL - How To Watch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Neymar Kylian Mbappe Paris Football Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Live streaming UEFA Champions League Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos