PSG Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Heavyweights Clash In Champions League - How To Watch

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their first match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign. English giants are former champions but PSG are still licking wounds from their defeat against Bayern Munich in the last season's final. (More Football News)
The Group H meeting will witness some of the hottest talents in world football. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will lead PSG's charge while Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial will turn up in the Reds shirts.
Match details
What: UEFA Champions League, Group H match between PSG and Manchester United.
When: October 21 (Wednesday), 12:30 AM IST
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
TV Listing: Sony Ten 2/HD in India
Live Streaming: SonyLiv
Playing XIs
PSG: Navas, Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa, Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Gueye, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.
Subs: Rafinha, Marquinhos, Sergio Rico, Kean, Sarabia, Draxler, Bakker, Letellier, Dagba, Pembele, Fadiga, Ruiz-Atil.
Manchester United: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Pogba, Mata, James, Fosu-Mensah, Ighalo, Henderson, Pellistri, Matic, Williams, van de Beek.
Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain).
