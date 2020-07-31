PSG Not Thinking About Atalanta Clash, Says Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti said Paris Saint-Germain are not thinking about their Champions League clash with Atalanta as they focus on the Coupe de la Ligue final.

PSG will face Atalanta in a one-legged quarter-final tie in Lisbon on August 12, not before Friday's Coupe de la Ligue showpiece against French rivals Lyon.

And PSG star Verratti insisted the Lyon showdown at the Stade de France in Paris is the Ligue 1 holders' sole focus.

"We are not thinking about that game yet, the most important match is [Friday]," Verratti said in a news conference.

"We are happy to play against Lyon, they are an excellent team."

PSG are set to be without star forward Kylian Mbappe for the Atalanta fixture after he suffered a sprained ankle in last week's Coupe de France final victory over Saint-Etienne.

"We thought of him when we raised the trophy, but injuries are part of being a football player," added Italy international Verratti.

"We will miss him. Any team would miss a player like him."