July 31, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PSG Not Thinking About Atalanta Clash, Says Marco Verratti

PSG Not Thinking About Atalanta Clash, Says Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti previewed Friday's Coupe de la Ligue final against French rivals Lyon.

Omnisport 31 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
PSG Not Thinking About Atalanta Clash, Says Marco Verratti
PSG star Marco Verratti insisted the Lyon showdown at the Stade de France in Paris is the Ligue 1 holders' sole focus.
AFP
PSG Not Thinking About Atalanta Clash, Says Marco Verratti
outlookindia.com
2020-07-31T14:40:44+05:30

Marco Verratti said Paris Saint-Germain are not thinking about their Champions League clash with Atalanta as they focus on the Coupe de la Ligue final.

(More Football News)

PSG will face Atalanta in a one-legged quarter-final tie in Lisbon on August 12, not before Friday's Coupe de la Ligue showpiece against French rivals Lyon.

And PSG star Verratti insisted the Lyon showdown at the Stade de France in Paris is the Ligue 1 holders' sole focus.

"We are not thinking about that game yet, the most important match is [Friday]," Verratti said in a news conference.

"We are happy to play against Lyon, they are an excellent team."

PSG are set to be without star forward Kylian Mbappe for the Atalanta fixture after he suffered a sprained ankle in last week's Coupe de France final victory over Saint-Etienne.

"We thought of him when we raised the trophy, but injuries are part of being a football player," added Italy international Verratti.

"We will miss him. Any team would miss a player like him."

Next Story >>

England Vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Best Is Yet To Come – David Willey

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos