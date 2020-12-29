Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel. (More Football News)

Tuchel's departure was reported on Christmas Eve, but there was no official word from the Ligue 1 champions until Tuesday morning.

PSG have now released a statement confirming Tuchel has departed after "an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation."

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to replace Tuchel at the Parc des Princes.

PSG said in a short statement on Tuesday: "After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris Saint-Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract."

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, said: "I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they have given to the club. Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together. I wish him the best for his future."

Tuchel had come under increasing pressure this season, with champions PSG third in Ligue 1 after losing four of their 17 matches.

A 4-0 rout of struggling Strasbourg last Wednesday came too late for the German boss.

Tuchel masterminded back-to-back Ligue 1 title triumphs after he was appointed in May 2018, also winning the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and claiming the Trophee des Champions twice.

PSG missed out on a maiden Champions League success when they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the final in August.

Tuchel endured a fractious relationship with sporting director Leonardo, but the Brazilian last month stated the club had never considered sacking the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

Criticism of PSG's lack of transfer business from Tuchel, whose contract was due to expire at the end of this season, did not go down well with Leonardo during the previous window.

PSG lost their first two Ligue 1 matches of the campaign amid a coronavirus outbreak and Tuchel then suggested a repeat of the 2019-20 campaign could not be expected due to a lack of investment in the playing squad.

Despite a less than vintage start domestically, Tuchel guided last year's runners-up into the Champions League round of 16 as Group H winners.

They will do battle with Barcelona for a place in the quarter-finals.

