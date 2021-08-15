On India's 75th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi Lauds Tokyo Olympians Who Made Nation Proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the players who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

Giving players present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day an ovation Prime minster said, “Our youth played well at the Tokyo Olympics. We are proud of our athletes."

This is Modi's second address to the nation on Independence Day since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Yesterday President Ram Nath Kovind has also hailed India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics. Addressing the nation President Kovind said, Indian players were outstanding and the entire country is proud of the contingent. President later also hosted high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's cultural centre for the Indian contingent that participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

With his medal added to this year's tally, India also saw a new record of winning the highest number of medals at Olympics, surpassing the 2012 record.

