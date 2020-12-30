Premier League Data Dive: Gareth Bale's Record Broken By Oliver Burke, Marcus Rashford Nets Latest Old Trafford Winner In 11 Years

Goals proved hard to come by - The Hawthorns aside - on a day of low-scoring games in the Premier League. (More Football News)

One goal was enough for Arsenal, Manchester United and Burnley to beat Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves and Sheffield United respectively.

Meanwhile, Southampton's home meeting with West Ham finished goalless, but Leeds United clearly did not get the memo as they hit five against lowly West Brom.

Here is the pick of the Opta facts from Tuesday's action in the Premier League.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal: Super-sub Lacazette inspires Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette scored from the bench to make it back-to-back victories for Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since their first two games of the season.

The French forward's strike – his third in a row in all competitions, after netting once in his previous 12 – arrived just 29 seconds after replacing Gabriel Martinelli, making it the quickest goal by an Arsenal substitute since Opta records began in 2006-07.

The assist was as impressive as the composed finish, with Bukayo Saka storming down the right to tee up Lacazette – the 15th goal he has set up for a team-mate in all competitions since the start of last season, which is the most of any Arsenal player.

Arsenal held firm at the other end to record a fourth away clean sheet this season in the Premier League – only Aston Villa boast a better such record, with five in total for the Villans.

Relegation-threatened Brighton end the year with just one Premier League home win to their name in 17 games – the lowest total of victories on home soil in a calendar year by any side in the history of the competition.

Burnley 1-0 Sheff Utd: Blades equal unwanted record

Another game, another defeat for Sheffield United, who have now lost 14 of their 16 Premier League matches this term, drawing the other two.

The Blades' 16-match winless streak to begin the season is the joint-worst in the competition's history, equalling the record set by QPR in 2012-13.

Oliver Burke has played in 10 of those games. Indeed, the winger has not ended on the winning side in any of his first 25 Premier League appearances, seeing him surpass Gareth Bale (24) for the longest winless start for a player in the competition.

Ben Mee scored what proved to be the winner with a header from a corner after 32 minutes to separate the division's two lowest-scoring sides – the Burnley skipper's first Premier League goal at Turf Moor in 76 matches since January 2015.

That goal should have come as little surprise to the visitors given that they have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 19 league outings since a 3-0 victory over Chelsea in July.

Burnley have now won three of their last four home top-flight matches – as many as their previous 13 combined – with this marking their first successive wins at Turf Moor since October 2019.

Southampton 0-0 West Ham: Successive stalemates for shot-shy Saints

Southampton played out a second successive goalless draw in the Premier League for the first time since October 2018 in a low-key affair at St Mary's.

The Saints were also held by Fulham on Boxing Day and are now winless in four league matches, which is their longest such run since going eight without a victory from September to November 2019.

Top scorer Danny Ings returned for the hosts but had minimal impact as he failed to have a shot or a single touch in West Ham's box – the first time in 54 Premier League games the striker has played a full 90 minutes in which that has happened.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was absent from the dugout after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus, but for opposite number David Moyes it was the 12th time in his last 13 top-flight encounters that he has avoided defeat against Southampton.

It was a well-earned point for West Ham and an occasion to remember for Craig Dawson, who at the age of 30 years and 237 days became the oldest outfield English player to make his Premier League debut for the club since Roger Johnson in 2014.

West Brom 0-5 Leeds: Baggies blitzed by Bielsa's boys

Romaine Sawyers' comical own goal set the tone early on as West Brom followed up a draw away at champions Liverpool with a humiliating 5-0 loss at home to Leeds, who equalled their biggest margin of victory in a Premier League game.

The midfielder passed the ball into his own net from 25 yards and subsequently became the seventh WBA player to score an own goal since the start of 2019-20 – no side in English football's top four tiers has scored more, tied with Southend United.

Ezgjan Alioski's crisp finish, Jack Harrison's strike from close range and Rodrigo's deflected effort had Leeds four up at the interval in a top-flight game for the first time since May 2001 versus Bradford City.

Raphinha rounded off the scoring in the second half to take Leeds to 30 goals in the Premier League this season – the second-most ever for a newly promoted side after 16 matches, behind only Newcastle United in 1993-94 (31).

Leeds, who have won by five goals in the competition on five previous occasions, move up to 11th in the division, while West Brom are 19th with eight points – only in 1985-86 (six when converted to three points for a win) have they amassed fewer.

Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer's men leave it late

A rare Marcus Rashford strike at Old Trafford earned United a late victory against Wolves as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men made it seven wins in their last nine league matches.

Rashford scored with 92 minutes and 51 seconds on the clock – United's latest winning goal in a Premier League match at Old Trafford since September 2009, when Michael Owen netted at 95:27 against Manchester City.

The goal – Rashford's first on home soil in the league in 845 minutes since July – was set up by Bruno Fernandes, who has now been directly involved in more goals in the competition than any player since his debut in February (18 goals, 14 assists).

Wolves, who named their youngest starting XI for a Premier League game since April 2012 at an average of 25 years and 109 days, were seconds away from a precious point but have now conceded in each of their last nine top-flight matches.

That is their joint-longest run without a clean sheet in the competition under Nuno Espirito Santo, with this third away loss in a row leaving them in the bottom half of the division.

