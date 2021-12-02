Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22, Everton vs Liverpool: Reds Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Win Merseyside Derby

With a 4-1 win over Everton in Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 straight matches in all competitions. This was the 239th Merseyside derby.

Premier League 2021-22, Everton vs Liverpool: Reds Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Win Merseyside Derby
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring against Everton in the Premier League 2021-22 on Wednesday. | AP

Trending

Premier League 2021-22, Everton vs Liverpool: Reds Ride On Mohamed Salah Brace To Win Merseyside Derby
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T09:58:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 9:58 am

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rivals Everton in the Premier League 2021-22 on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. (More Football News)

Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool’s other scorers in the 239th Merseyside derby as the Reds became the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 straight matches in all competitions.

“We have momentum,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “but it was by far the best performance since I’ve been at Liverpool at Goodison.” Salah is fronting Liverpool’s scoring charge and he now has 19 goals in as many appearances this season after his double at Goodison Park.

His first was a beautifully taken curling shot across goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into the far corner in the 19th minute, doubling the lead given to Liverpool by Henderson in the ninth minute off a first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Then, after Demarai Gray pulled a goal back just before half time, Salah seized on bad error by Everton captain Seamus Coleman to race from halfway and apply the finish. “He was angry after the game,” Klopp said of Salah. “He wanted to score the third one.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

“I don’t take these things for granted. His second goal, you have to force these kind of mistakes. Mo put Coleman under pressure to win that ball and from then on it is a good chance he will score.”

Jota completed the scoring by lashing a shot inside Pickford’s near post as Everton’s winless run extended to eight matches, with just two points from a possible 24.

Some Everton fans streamed for the exits after Jota’s goal. Others stayed and directed their anger toward the directors’ box after the final whistle. There were chants of “sack the board” as well as boos at the final whistle,

“We made too many mistakes and when you do that against a top side, you pay for it,” said Benitez, who led Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005.

“The fans at the beginning were pushing and after we scored the atmosphere was really good. Then the second half we started on top but then another mistake changed the game.”

Third-place Liverpool stayed two points behind leader Chelsea and a point behind Manchester City in what looks like a three-way fight for the title.

Liverpool is the top scorer with 43 goals, 10 more than anyone else. “Going forward and the chances that we created, not only tonight but over the last few weeks, has been outstanding,” Henderson said.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Mohamed Salah Diogo Jota Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp Liverpool, England Football Liverpool Vs Everton Liverpool Everton English Premier League (EPL) Merseyside Derby Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

Peng Shuai Saga: China May Lose Events Beyond 2022 Over Former Doubles World No.1, Says WTA

La Liga 2021-22, Real Madrid Vs Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema Nets 12th League Goal In 1-0 Win

Ligue 1 2021-22, PSG Vs Nice: Paris Saint-Germain’s Perfect Home Record Ends With 0-0 Draw

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia Names Alex Carey As Tim Paine's Replacement

Premier League 2021-22, Watford vs Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech Helps Blues Keep Top Spot With 2-1 Win Vs Watford

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Pathum Nissanka (66) Lifts Sri Lanka (151/4), Lead West Indies By 102

Asian Squash Team Championship 2021: Saurav Ghosal Stars As India Beat Pakistan, Extend Winning Run

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Demolish ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 In Rematch Of Last Season's Final

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC Demolish ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 In Rematch Of Last Season's Final

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Shardananad Tiwari Powers India Into Semifinals

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Shardananad Tiwari Powers India Into Semifinals

SL Vs WI: West Indies Lead At Day 3 Stumps Despite Ramesh Mendis’ (6/70) Maiden Fifer

SL Vs WI: West Indies Lead At Day 3 Stumps Despite Ramesh Mendis’ (6/70) Maiden Fifer

ICC Test Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Retain Spots

ICC Test Player Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Retain Spots

Read More from Outlook

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Lanka Take Lead Vs Windies At Galle

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. The West Indians are trying to win their first-ever Test match in Sri Lanka.

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Haima Deshpande / In addition to man-made calamities, natural disasters have been a continual problem for Maharashtra farmers even as the state sits on a huge agrarian crisis.

Advertisement