Premier League 2019-20: Matchday 1 Preview

The Premier League is finally set to begin, with Liverpool set to face Norwich on August 10, 12:30 PM IST. The European champions will be hoping to start off on a good note, after finish second in the domestic season last time. Meanwhile, reigning league champions Manchester City will be facing West Ham United, who had gone on a transfer splurge in the concluded window.

ALSO READ: The Five Best Signings Of The Premier League Transfer Window

Amongst the other title contenders, Manchester United will face Chelsea on August 11, while Arsenal will take on Newcastle United. 2018-19 Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will face Aston Villa.

2018-19 Golden Boot winner Mo Salah will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of top scorer awards. The likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero will be eyeing for the award too.

ALSO READ: Deadline Day: The Premier League 'Big Six' – Who Had The Best Transfer Window?

Premier League 2019-20 opening matches:

August 9, Liverpool v Norwich City (12:30 AM IST)

August 10, West Ham v Manchester City (5:00 PM IST)

August 10, Bournemouth v Sheffield United (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Burnley v Southampton (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Crystal Palace v Everton (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Tottenham v Aston Villa (10:00 PM IST)

August 11, Leicester City v Wolves (6:30 PM IST)

August 11, Newcastle United v Arsenal (6:30 PM IST)

August 11, Manchester United v Chelsea (9:00 PM IST)