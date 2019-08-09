﻿
Premier League 2019-20: Matchday 1 Preview

With the Premier League finally, back in its 2019-20 season, Liverpool and Norwich City play in the opener on August 10, 12:30 PM IST.

09 August 2019
2018-19 Golden Boot winner Mo Salah will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of top scorer awards.
The Premier League is finally set to begin, with Liverpool set to face Norwich on August 10, 12:30 PM IST. The European champions will be hoping to start off on a good note, after finish second in the domestic season last time. Meanwhile, reigning league champions Manchester City will be facing West Ham United, who had gone on a transfer splurge in the concluded window.

Amongst the other title contenders, Manchester United will face Chelsea on August 11, while Arsenal will take on Newcastle United. 2018-19 Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will face Aston Villa.

2018-19 Golden Boot winner Mo Salah will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of top scorer awards. The likes of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero will be eyeing for the award too.

Premier League 2019-20 opening matches: 

August 9, Liverpool v Norwich City (12:30 AM IST)

August 10, West Ham v Manchester City (5:00 PM IST)

August 10, Bournemouth v Sheffield United (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Burnley v Southampton (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Crystal Palace v Everton (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion (7:30 PM IST)

August 10, Tottenham v Aston Villa (10:00 PM IST)

August 11, Leicester City v Wolves (6:30 PM IST)

August 11, Newcastle United v Arsenal (6:30 PM IST)

August 11, Manchester United v Chelsea (9:00 PM IST)

or just type initial letters