Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Players Were 'Dead Scared', Won't Comment On Ravi Shastri: Sourav Ganguly On Manchester Pull Out

Players Were 'Dead Scared', Won't Comment On Ravi Shastri: Sourav Ganguly On Manchester Pull Out

Players Were 'Dead Scared', Won't Comment On Ravi Shastri: Sourav Ganguly On Manchester Pull Out
Sourav Ganguly also denied that the IPL had played any part in India's decision not to play Old Trafford Test against England. | File Photo

Sourav Ganguly defended India for not fielding a team in the fifth Test at Old Trafford due to a COVID scare.

Trending

Players Were 'Dead Scared', Won't Comment On Ravi Shastri: Sourav Ganguly On Manchester Pull Out
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T14:29:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 2:29 pm

Days after the cancellation of the fifth and final Test between England and India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that it had nothing to do with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on September 19. The Test match was scheduled for September 10-14 at Old Trafford, Manchester. (More Cricket News)

The match was cancelled hours before the toss over COVID-19 fears among Indian players after junior physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the virus. Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive.

But many, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, blamed the T20 league, saying "Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL".

Ganguly, however, denied that the upcoming IPL had played any part in the decision. In fact, the former India captain defended the players' decision.

"No, no, the BCCI will never be an irresponsible board. We value other boards too," Ganguly told The Telegraph on Monday.

Earlier, Parmar's positive COVID-19 report had prompted Ganguly to admit that there was uncertainty around the Test. And as it turned out, Indian players decided against taking the field, leaving the fate of the series undecided. India were leading the five-match series 2-1.

"The players refused to play but you can’t blame them. Physio Yogesh Parmar was such a close contact of the players. Being the only one available after Nitin Patel isolated himself, he mixed freely with the players and even performed their Covid-19 tests. He also used to give them a massage, he was part of their everyday lives," Ganguly added.

Sharing players' concerns, the 49-year-old said one needs to respect their feelings.

"The players were devastated when they came to know that he had tested positive for Covid-19. They feared they must have contracted the disease and were dead scared. It’s not easy staying in a bubble. Of course, you have to respect their feelings," said.

Ganguly however refused to comment on Shastri’s book launch event in London which is being blamed as the possible reason for the spread of the virus in the squad.

"No comments. I don’t wish to say anything," the former opener said, but revealed that "no permission was sought" from the BCCI for the event.

Ganguly also hinted that England and India are likely to play a one-off match next year "since it cannot be a continuation of the series any more."

"The Old Trafford Test has been cancelled. They have incurred a lot of losses and it’s not going to be easy on England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Let things settle down a bit, then we can discuss and decide," Ganguly added.

He is going to London on September 22.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sourav Ganguly Ravi Shastri Cricket Cricket - IPL India national cricket team England national cricket team India vs England Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Sign Scottish Midfielder Greg Stewart

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Sign Scottish Midfielder Greg Stewart

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Named Uncapped Aussie Pacer Ben Dwarshuis As Chris Woakes' Replacement

Joe Root Beats Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi To Win ICC Monthly Award

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir All Praise For KL Rahul, Backs Punjab Kings To Have A Blast In UAE

Anil Kumble Predicts More Technological Influence On Cricket

Ramiz Raja Elected As PCB Chairman, Promises To Help Pakistan Become 'Feared' Cricket Team Again

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan To Meet Kerala Blasters In Opener - Check Full Schedule For 1st Phase

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 2nd Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Photo Gallery

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers

CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard, Ali Khan Help Trinbago Knight Riders Claim Top Spot

CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard, Ali Khan Help Trinbago Knight Riders Claim Top Spot

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho Steal The Show As AC Milan, AS Roma Win

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho Steal The Show As AC Milan, AS Roma Win

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. Many are taken by surprise as he was not amongst top contenders.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Jet Airways To Resume Its Domestic Flights Operations In Q1 2022

Outlook Business Team / The airline said in a statement that its international flights will be resumed by the second half of 2022, adding that the procedure to reviving the grounded carrier in the pipeline.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement
/