Phil Simmons Pulls Out Of Race For Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Job

Former West Indies opener Phil Simmons has pulled out of the race for Indian cricket team's head coach position. Robin Singh, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput are done with their interviews. Mike Hesson and Ravi Shastri are still left.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2019
Former West Indies opener Simmons pulled out of the race and informed BCCI too.
Phil Simmons has pulled out of the race for the head coach position of the Indian national cricket team. This move leaves five candidates in the race; Ravi Shastri, Mike Hesson, Lalchand Rajput, Robin Singh, Tom Moody.

Former West Indies opener Simmons pulled out of the race and informed BCCI too. "Phil Simmons has officially intimated BCCI that he will not be appearing for the interview. So it's now five people who are in contention," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

It is highly expected that Shastri will continue in his role as head coach after being handed a 45-day extension after the World Cup.

The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed Singh and Rajput in person, while Tom Moody appeared via Skype from Australia.

"I am confident," Rajput told reporters before leaving the venue.

Robin, his competitor and former fielding coach of the national team, also exuded confidence and said that his "interview went off well".

Mike Hesson is expected to be interviewed in the second half while Shastri will be the last to appear, at 5:30 pm IST.

(PTI Inputs)

Ravi Shastri Phil Simmons Mike Hesson Lalchand Rajput Robin Singh (Cricket) Tom Moody Cricket India national cricket team
