Paul Pogba's agent has claimed the midfielder's time at Manchester United is "over" amid speculation he is set to leave Old Trafford in the near future. (More Football News)

The France international's representative, Mino Raiola, has given an interview to Italian media outlet Tuttosport which is scheduled to published on Tuesday.

In a preview teaser for the interview Tuttosport claim the Dutch-Italian agent Raiola has said: "I can say that Pogba's stage at United is over."

The interview is set to be published on same the day of United's crunch Champions League Group H clash away at RB Leipzig, with Pogba part of the squad to have travelled to Germany.

Pogba, 27, has been regularly linked with moves to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus.

During the October international break, Pogba said a move to Madrid would be "a dream" and in the same month United triggered a one-year option on his contract, which extended it until 2022.

The midfielder has made 13 appearances in all competitions for United this season and scored two goals.

He scored his first Premier League goal of the season in United's 3-1 win over West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

France coach Didier Deschamps recently said Pogba "needed the right platform” to thrive and the player "cannot be happy with his playing time and positioning” at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer subsequently held talks with Pogba, who he acknowledged had "not been happy when he’s not been playing and not playing really well", but dismissed suggestions he was out of position.

Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012 after his contract expired only to rejoin the Red Devils in 2016 for what was then a world record transfer fee of £89million.

