India cricket team captain Virat Kohli has finally joined the Bottle Cap Challenge craze; although with a twist to it. He posted a video of him doing the challenge on Twitter, with head coach Ravi Shastri's commentary running in the background. The skipper is with the national team currently, who will be facing West Indies on August 11 in their second ODI. That match will be held at Queen's Park Oval.

(WI Vs IND PREVIEW)

The challenge reportedly originated on June 25. It was started by a Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin. It went viral after mixed martial arts fighter Max Holloway attempted it, which led to other famous personalities have their take on it. In the challenge, a bottle is placed on a table with a loose cap. The person will have to remove the cap with a roundhouse kick.

Being original, Kohli used his bat to unlatch the cap from the bottle. He captioned the video as, "better late than never".

Kohli is en route to become the highest ODI run-getter against the Windies. He will needs 19 runs more and will break former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad's record of 1930 runs (in 64 innings).

Earlier, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan also participated in this trending social media challenge; #BottleCapChallenge.