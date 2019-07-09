Former India All-Rounder Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension To Bottle Cap Challenge – WATCH

With the #bottlecapchallenge becoming social media's new trend, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has taken to Twitter to show his version of it.

IND Vs NZ Preview | Full Coverage | Schedule

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Yuvi is seen playing cricket with a red tennis ball, in a balcony. He attempts a drive at the ball, towards the bottle. It knocks the cap out, and also forces the bottle down.

Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @BrianLara @SDhawan25 @henrygayle and @sachin_rt who has to take this challenge as a left hander ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/fdZXSUEXJb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019

He also challenges other cricketers (Brian Lara, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Sachin Tendulkar) to attempt the new trend. The video is captioned as, "Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @BrianLara @SDhawan25 @henrygayle and @sachin_rt who has to take this challenge as a left hander."

The challenge reportedly originated on June 25. It was started by a Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin. It went viral after mixed martial arts fighter Max Holloway attempted it, which led to other famous personalities have their take on it. In the challenge, a bottle is placed on a table with a loose cap. The person will have to remove the cap with a roundhouse kick.