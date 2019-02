The 2019 season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held from February 14 to March 17.

The six-team franchise-based Twenty20 tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

Majority of the 34 scheduled matches of the fourth season will be played in UAE with Pakistan hosting eight matches including the final.

All You Need To Know About The Tournament:

TEAMS AND SQUADS

1. Islamabad United

Mohammad Sami (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Rumman Raees, Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Bell, Samit Patel, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar, Wayne Parnell, Philip Salt, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Musa, Nasir Nawaz, Zahir Khan, Amad Butt, Rizwan Hussain

2. Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Colin Munro, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Usman Khan Shinwari, Mohammad Rizwan, Ravi Bopara, Sikandar Raza, Awais Zia, Usama Mir, Aaron Summers, Sohail Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Imran, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Ben Dunk, Liam Livingstone, Jaahid Ali, Umer Khan

3. Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Fakhar Zaman, AB de Villiers, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Haris Sohail, Hasan Khan, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Anton Devcich, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammad Imran, Umair Masood, Brendan Taylor, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese, Saad Ali

4. Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (c), Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Irfan, Umar Siddiq, Mohammad Junaid, Qais Ahmad, Chris Green, Laurie Evans,

Nauman Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Daniel Christian, Tom Moores, Ali Shafiq, Shakeel Ansar, Andre Russell, James Vince, Hammad Azam, Johnson Charles

5. Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Umaid Asif, Khalid Usman, Sameen Gul, Misbah-ul-Haq, Dawid Malan, Umar Amin, Wayne Madsen, Sohaib Maqsood, Jamal Anwar, Nabi Gul, Chris Jordan, Ibtisam Sheikh, Samiullah Afridi, Andre Fletcher.

6. Quetta Gladiators

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Tanvir, Anwar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Asghar, Danish Aziz, Ahsan Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, Harry Gurney, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Jalat Khan, Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Hasnain, Max Waller

The six teams will play 10 matches each with the top four finishers qualifying for the play-offs.



COMPLETE SCHEDULE

Match 1: February 14, Islamabad United VS Lahore Qalandars In Dubai

Match 2: February 15, Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans in Dubai

Match 3: February 15, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators in Dubai

Match 4: February 16, Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans in Dubai

Match 5: February 16, Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars in Dubai

Match 6: February 17, Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators in Dubai

Match 7: February 17, Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai

Match 8: February 20, Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah

Match 9: February 21, Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah

Match 10: February 22, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans in Sharjah

Match 11: February 22, Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah

Match 12: February 23, Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah

Match 13: February 23, Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings in Sharjah

Match 14: February 24, Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Sharjah

Match 15: February 24, Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah

Match 16: February 26, Islamabad United Vs Multan Sultans in Dubai

Match 17: February 27, Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators in Dubai

Match 18: February 27, Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings in Dubai

Match 19: February 28, Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai

Match 20: February 28, Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars in Dubai

Match 21: March 1, Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai

Match 22: March 1, Multan Sultans Vs Quetta Gladiators in Dubai

Match 23: March 4, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators in Abu Dhabi

Match 24: March 4, Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans in Abu Dhabi

Match 25: March 5, Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi

Match 26: March 5, Islamabad United Vs Quetta Gladiators in Abu Dhabi

Match 27: March 7, Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi

Match 28: March 9, Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars in Lahore

Match 29: March 10, Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators in Karachi

Match 30: March 10, Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans, Lahore

Playoffs

Match 31 (Eliminator 1): March 12, 3rd Vs 4th in Lahore

Match 32 (Qualifier): March 13, 1st Vs 2nd in Karachi

Match 33 (Eliminator 2): March 15, Loser of Qualifier Vs Winner of Eliminator 1

Match 34 (Final): Winner of Qualifier Vs Winner of Eliminator 2 in Karachi

Timings: Matches start at 4:30 PM IST/and 8:30 PM IST.

TV Guide: DSport in India, PTV Sports and Geo Super in Pakistan

Live Streaming: cricketgateway.com, Jio TV