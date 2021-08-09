August 09, 2021
Olympic Flag Reaches Paris For 2024 Games

The Olympic flag will be raised at Paris City Hall later Monday

Agencies 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:22 pm
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, right, holds the Olympic flag next International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach, left, during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
outlookindia.com
2021-08-09T20:22:40+05:30

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo brandished the Olympic flag on Monday in Paris upon her return from Tokyo, as the French capital will organize the Games in 2024. (More Sports News)

After leaving the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport, surrounded by many of France's Olympic medalists, Hidalgo spoke of her “great emotion.”

She formally received the flag Sunday during the Tokyo closing ceremony from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

The flag “is the symbol that now, really, the Paris Games are coming and it will go very fast,” Hidalgo told reporters, saying they will be “very positive for our country.”

She said the Tokyo Games were “organized in very difficult conditions” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

French organizers will stay in touch with Japanese counterparts to prepare for the Paris Games, including on security issues, Hidalgo added.

The Olympic flag will be raised at Paris City Hall later Monday. A celebration event will then take place at the Trocadero square, near the Eiffel Tower, so that the public can welcome French medalists home.

(AP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Paris France Olympics 2024 Paris Olympic Games Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics

