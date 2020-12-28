NZ Vs PAK, 1st Test: Mitchell Santner Sparks Black Caps As New Zealand Break Pakistan's Resistance - Day 3 Report

New Zealand took a step towards victory after dismissing a resilient Pakistan for 239 on day three of the opening Test. (More Cricket News)

Mitchell Santner's stunning run out sparked the Black Caps, who claimed two late wickets to bowl out Pakistan before stumps and leave the tourists still trailing by 192 runs on Monday.

Pakistan had crawled to 80-6 amid the looming prospect of having to follow on before captain Mohammad Rizwan (71) and Faheem Ashraf (91) shared a 107-run seven-wicket partnership to lead the team to 187-6.

But Rizwan and Pakistan's stubborn resistance was broken by a run out following Santner's direct hit at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, where Yasir Shah (four) was the next to go before Kyle Jamieson (3-35) and Neil Wagner (2-50) claimed the remaining two wickets.

Pakistan resumed on 30-1 – in response to the Black Caps' imposing 431 first-innings total – and they were left reeling as New Zealand's four-man pace attack wreaked havoc early.

New Zealand quick Jamieson made the first breakthrough of the day – knocking over Abid Ali for 25 in the 13th over.

Trent Boult (2-71) joined in the action, dismissing Mohammad Abbas (five), while Azhar Ali (five) and Haris Sohail (three) followed shortly after as a pair of Tim Southee (2-69) wickets quickly left Pakistan five down and 62-5 at lunch.

Despite a fractured toe, Wagner claimed the wicket of Fawad Alam (nine), who was caught behind by BJ Watling, before Rizwan and Faheem thwarted the Black Caps.

Rizwan and Faheem made New Zealand toil hard in between three rain breaks but once Santner struck, the hosts quickly skittled Pakistan to take full control of the first of two Tests.

