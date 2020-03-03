NZ Vs IND: New Zealand Bowler Tim Southee Defends India Captain Virat Kohli's Outburst

March 03, 2020
India captain Virat Kohli allegedly swore at rival skipper Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain's dismissal on day two of the second Test

PTI 03 March 2020
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday defended Virat Kohli's outburst during the course of the recently-concluded second Test here, saying the India captain is a "very passionate guy" who tries to "bring out the best in himself". (More Cricket News)

Kohli allegedly swore at Kane Williamson during animated celebrations after New Zealand captain's dismissal on day two of the second Test. India lost the game by seven wickets to go down 0-2 in the series.

"He's a very passionate guy... and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself," Southee, who has played alongside Kohli in the IPL, told 'Radio New Zealand'.

Southee said both India and New Zealand competed hard in the series but there was no bad blood between them.

Following the loss here on Monday, one of the local journalists had sought Kohli's reaction on the incident and that did not go down well with the away team captain.

"What do you think? I am asking you the answer," Kohli hit back at the scribe.

"You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half details of what happened.

"Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened," Kohli had said.

