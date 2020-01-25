NZ Vs IND: Cricket Fans In New Zealand Probe Virat Kohli With Witty IPL Question, And Now Everyone Is Asking The Same Question

Virat Kohl is the captain of a very strong, if not an all-conquering Indian cricket team. He just led the Indian team to a resounding win over hosts New Zealand in the first T20I match of their 2020 tour. But the master batsman is also the leader of a cricket team which has become the laughing stoke in the world's most popular T20 league, the Indian Premier League. (More Cricket News)

Despite his success with the Indian national cricket team, Kohli has so far failed to inspired Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). And like every other season, RCB and Kohli fans are hoping for a change in fortunes. During Friday's tour-opening match at Eden Park, Auckland, some fans came up with a witty message to probe the skipper, ala Sholay style.

It read: 13 kya hoga Kohli-ya. The question, playing on that very famous dialogue from Bollywood blockbuster, was a direct reference to the failure of RCB and Kohli. And the fans want to know if the 13th season will be Kohli.

#IPL fan in Auckland holding up a placard addressing Kohli, wonder what #RCB fans have to say about #13KyaHogaKohliya pic.twitter.com/FDWlQY1Rwp — Vishnu_Krishna (@NarayanNarayan_) January 25, 2020

By the way, enjoy the word-play, with a special focus on 13, in Hindi.

Kohli and RCB's IPL record is so poor that the last year, some publications were 'forced' to play April Fool's prank on the skipper's retirement, and it indeed went viral for obvious reasons.

By the way, here's a low down on RCB's record:

2019 - Finished last (8th), 2018 - 6th, 2017 - last, 2016 - 2nd, 2015 - 3rd, 2014 - 7th, 2013 - 5th, 2012 - 5th, 2011 - 4th, 2010 - 4th, 2009 - 3rd and 2008 - 7th.

Kohli became RCB captain in 2013, taking over from Daniel Vettori, who lead the franchise for two seasons. Previous captains were: Anil Kumble (2009 to 2010), Kevin Pietersen (2009) and Rahul Dravid (2008)